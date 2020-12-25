https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/georgia-dems-raise-more-200-million-senate-runoff-races?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrats in Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff elections have reportedly raised more than $200 million over the last few months, greatly eclipsing the amounts raised by their Republican contenders.

Jon Ossoff’s campaign has raised $106 million since the middle of October, while Raphael Warnock has raised $103 million, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

That’s compared to David Perdue’s $68 million and Kelly Loeffler’s $64 million, according to campaign finance data submitted this week.

The runoff elections will take place on Jan. 5 and will determine partisan control of the Senate for the first few years of the next presidential administration.

Democrats must win both races to establish control in the Senate; in that event, both parties would have equal members in that chamber, but the vice president’s vote, if cast by Kamala Harris, would give Democrats a one-vote advantage.

