Winter Storm Harold is set to hit the East Coast on Thursday afternoon, affecting 90 million people in the lead-up to Christmas.

The potent storm is expected to bring strong winds, flooding rainfall, snow and severe thunderstorms to several states, after wreaking havoc across parts of the Midwest on Wednesday.

CBS News forecasters even predict that tornadoes could affect Norfolk, Virginia, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Weather Channel reports that parts of New England and areas near New York City may experience power outages Thursday night into Friday, with wind gusts reaching up to 70 miles per hour in Boston.

Meteorologists say that winds could reach a staggering 150 miles per hour at Mount Washington in New Hampshire – the highest peak in the Northeast of the US.

The storm wreaked havoc across parts of the Midwest on Wednesday, bringing blizzard conditions to multiple states. Pictured: a snowboarder riding behind an SUV in Minneapolis, which was hit with several inches of snow

Meanwhile, The National Weather Service has issued flood watch warnings to several states with widespread, heavy rainfall anticipated.

The warnings have been put in place along a 600-mile stretch of the East Coast, from Maine in the north to Virginia in the south.

Snow from last week’s whopper winter storm is still on the ground in many areas, but could wash away in the heavy rain, adding to flooding concerns.

Winter Storm Harold is not expected to bring snow to The Big Apple – which was hit with 10 inches of snow last week.

However, snow will form over the western part of the state, and flurries are also expected in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Cleveland could experience up to eight inches of snow in the storm, The Weather Channel reports.

New York City also appears set to avoid thunderstorms which will batter states further to the south.

Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina will experience severe thunderstorms, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

Residents of New York City are seen struggling against wild wind as Winter Storm Harold approaches on Thursday afternoon

New York City locals out doing their last minute Christmas shopping were forced to brave strong wind gusts

The storm is expected to hit New York City on Thursday evening, bringing strong winds and heavy rain

Snow is set to reach the western part of New York, with flurries also expected in Pennsylvania and Ohio

The storm system has already moved across parts of the Midwest where it caused chaos in the lead up to Christmas.

Blizzard conditions led to more than 360 cancelled flights and dangerous driving situations for thousands on the move ahead of December 25.

In South Dakota, there were at least two serious multi-car collisions. Police departments warned drivers that there was often ‘zero visibility’ out on the roads.

A 15-car pile-up was reported on Interstate 29, west of Dell Rapids.

Meanwhile, 25 vehicles were involved in a separate crash near Sioux Falls, which closed Interstate 90 for several hours.

In Nebraska, police responded to more than 250 crashes and calls for help.

Across the state of Minnesota, the State Patrol responded to 376 crashes and 417 incidents involving vehicles sliding off the road.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the state’s National Guard to provide emergency services to people stranded in their cars.

The storm brought more than eight inches of snow to Minneapolis.

The storm brought more than eight inches of snow to Minneapolis on Wednesday night

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the state’s National Guard amid heavy snow. Snowboarders are seen in Minneapolis

Heavy snow flies during a snowstorm at George Floyd Square, the memorial site for George Floyd, in Minneapolis

A mail carrier braves the blowing snow as blizzard-like conditions hit Osseo, Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon

Two residents of Duluth, Minnesota are barely visible as they move through the snow on Wednesday

A person walks through downtown Minneapolis as snow falls and temperatures plummet on December 23