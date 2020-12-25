https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/government-sedating-economy-stimulus/

(SCHIFF GOLD) – President Trump threw a wrench into coronavirus stimulus relief, calling the massive spending bill “a disgrace” and threatening to veto the legislation if Congress doesn’t go back and up the individual checks from $600 to $2,000.

It remains unclear how the politics will play out. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted “Let’s do it!” putting pressure on Sen. President Mitch McConnel to go along with the increased stimulus. What is pretty certain is stimulus is coming down the pike – whether sooner or later. Before Trump made his surprise remarks, Peter Schiff talked about the stimulus bill on his podcast.

Peter put the size of this bill into perspective, noting that it would fill up a set of encyclopedias through volume “I.”

