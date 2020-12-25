https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/pandemic-will-change-biden-takes-office/

Going forward into 2021, it will be interesting to see just how the left plans to deal with the pseudo-pandemic.

The way I see it, they have two options. Well, I guess actually three, but the third is a non-starter, which is coming clean and admitting to everyone that they lied about the severity of COVID for most of the population and they purposely inflated both the contraction and death rates to gain an election advantage.

The other two are 1: Now that a Democrat is president (assuming this ends up being the case), COVID will magically begin to lose its planet-killing status, and, thanks to our new president, things will begin to normalize a bit.

Or 2: Lockdowns will increase, despite vaccinations. Masks will become mandatory inside and out. All other controls will remain or be ramped up. But there will be one change: The press will all of a sudden begin to put a happy face on the whole mess. We will start to see the brighter side of the pandemic.

I’m really torn on choosing one or the other.

On the one hand the Dems will be hard-pressed to relinquish their newfound authority over us. But on the other, it seems the left would want to show the new administration as riding in on a rainbow colored horse to save the day. (I was going to say, “riding in on a white horse,” but that would be racist.)

So maybe they’ll opt for some sort of hybrid. Oh, they’ll maintain and probably ramp up the mask mandates, distancing, etc. But they also may give a subtle signal to the left’s “expert class” to begin ratcheting down the number of positive results and stop skewing the death rates.

First, they may stop classifying everything under the sun as a COVID death. And second, they may signal to the states/labs to stop all the false positive test results. Of course, none of this can begin until after Biden’s inauguration. (Hurts just to say it.)

Both actions would be easy and make the incoming Biden people look like miracle workers.

In many areas throughout the U.S., if someone dies, regardless of how – hit by a truck, heart attack, gunshot, etc. – but tested positive in the previous 30 days, it’s a COVID-related death. Just stop these and they’ll be a drastic decline.

And as far as false positives, and without getting too technical, it originates with the PCR, or swab test. Each sample (swab) is cycled many times to find traces of the virus. The more cycles, the smaller the trace that can be detected. This is called a cycle threshold.

Most, if not all, states/labs use a threshold of 40 cycles. But it’s been well-established that 30 cycles should be the threshold, not 40 – that positive findings above 30 are likely false, as they detect traces of viruses so insignificant that they pose no threat whatsoever.

Just by doing these two simple things, both the contraction rates and death rates would nosedive.

And with the sycophantic leftist press on their side, the incoming administration could take full credit, without the majority of Americans discovering that they’ve been had – that these things could have been fixed many months ago and that they’ve been frightened into submission over a widely overblown, politically motivated pandemic.

I guess we’ll know within a few months.

