Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
An audio warning was broadcast ahead of the explosion.
A warning telling people to evacuate the area was captured on surveillance video.
The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.
“This area must be evacuated now – If you can hear this message evacuate now.”
BREAKING: Audio warning was being broadcast before explosion rocked downtown Nashville. Video shows moment of blast. pic.twitter.com/3IvciFH6BV
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2020
There have been reports of gunfire before and after the explosion — as well as live ammo exploding inside of a vehicle that was ablaze.
One woman said the countdown warning people of the blast saved her life.
If you’re in Nashville, @NC5 has one of the residents of building who made police call. Lady is saying if the warning wasn’t made, she’d be dead pic.twitter.com/kntY7oC4S1
— Vicente (@MaitreV615) December 25, 2020