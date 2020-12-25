https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/can-hear-message-evacuate-now-audio-warning-broadcast-ahead-explosion-nashville-video/

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

An audio warning was broadcast ahead of the explosion.

A warning telling people to evacuate the area was captured on surveillance video.

The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.

“This area must be evacuated now – If you can hear this message evacuate now.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Audio warning was being broadcast before explosion rocked downtown Nashville. Video shows moment of blast. pic.twitter.com/3IvciFH6BV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2020

There have been reports of gunfire before and after the explosion — as well as live ammo exploding inside of a vehicle that was ablaze.

One woman said the countdown warning people of the blast saved her life.

WATCH:

If you’re in Nashville, @NC5 has one of the residents of building who made police call. Lady is saying if the warning wasn’t made, she’d be dead pic.twitter.com/kntY7oC4S1 — Vicente (@MaitreV615) December 25, 2020

