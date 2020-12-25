https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/infamous-club-kid-murderer-found-dead-reported-overdose?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Michael Alig, the infamous “Club Kid” murderer who spent nearly two decades in jail for killing his drug dealer in 1996, died on Christmas Day of a reported heroin overdose, according to his boyfriend.

Alig was part of the Club Kid coterie in late 1980s and early 1990s New York City, known for their appearances at New York dance clubs and their after-dark, often drug-fueled, party lifestyles.

The movement broke up in 1996 after Alig killed and dismembered his alleged drug dealer, Andre Melendez, over a dispute involving drug money. Alig would go on to spend 17 years in prison, being released in 2014.

His boyfriend announced on Christmas Day that Alig had been found unresponsive in their New York City apartment after allegedly using heroin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alig was 54 years old at the time of his death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

