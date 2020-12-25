https://www.dailywire.com/news/dan-bongino-thanks-supporters-and-says-he-will-be-a-ok

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino thanked fans who sent him supportive messages amid his battle with cancer, and assured them that he will be “A-OK.”

“It’s been tough,” Bongino admitted during a Friday interview with “Fox & Friends.” He added, “I’m tired. The chemo’s rough. You got to get through it with a bit of a sense of humor, though.” He joked that he gave chemotherapy zero stars on Amazon and two thumbs down on Yelp.

“But it definitely works,” Bongino continued, adding that he hopes to receive his last chemotherapy treatment next Tuesday and plans to be substitute for Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, then thanked his supporters, saying, “Thank you specifically to all of the viewers out there on Fox. I get your emails, I read all of your social media posts, and, really, it’s been heartwarming.”

“I will be A-OK, though,” Bongino told his fans. “I promise you. My prognosis is really good.”

Bongino gave a shout-out to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which he said took out his tumor. “Brilliant people,” Bongino said. “We have the best medical system in the world. And all the doctors out there caring for people during this season, thank you. And thanks to everyone who’s been caring for me, too. It’s been amazing.”

WATCH:

Bongino also mentioned radio host Rush Limbaugh, who has likewise faced a cancer diagnosis this year. “God bless him and his struggle, too, and everyone out there struggling with this awful disease,” Bongino said.

The Daily Wire reported:

Conservative talkshow host Rush Limbaugh announced on his radio program that Wednesday’s show would be his last of the year. During the program, Mr. Limbaugh gushed with gratitude for his listeners and his family, particularly his wife, Kathryn. The emotional show, including heartfelt calls from grateful listeners, brought on a slew of social media posts from supporters commenting on the show, and their appreciation and love for Limbaugh. “I have very much that I want to say to all of you today, and I’m feeling very pressured — not pressured. I’m feeling stage fright kind of thing. There’s so much I want to say, and I want to say it correctly,” Limbaugh prefaced his Wednesday show. “I want to convey my feelings, and I want to do it right. I want to do it to the best of my ability.” Mr. Limbaugh detailed how his diagnosis of stage 4 terminal cancer in January shocked him. “Well, back in late January when I received this diagnosis — and I was shocked,” he said. “I was stunned, and I was in denial for about a week. I mean, I’m Rush Limbaugh. I’m Mister Big of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy. I mean, I’m indestructible. I said, ‘This can’t be right,’ but it was.”

