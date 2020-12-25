https://www.oann.com/japans-suga-calls-on-citizens-to-spend-silent-new-year-to-stop-coronavirus/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japans-suga-calls-on-citizens-to-spend-silent-new-year-to-stop-coronavirus

December 25, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on citizens on Friday to spend a “silent” New Year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis.

Suga also announced a fresh package of 270 billion yen ($2.61 billion) for institutions treating coronavirus patients.

($1 = 103.4800 yen)

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

