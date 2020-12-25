https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/just-authorities-found-human-remains-vicinity-explosion-nashville/

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

The explosive was inside of an RV parked on 2nd Avenue in downtown Nashville.

The RV arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 AM, police said.

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”

According to eyewitnesses and law enforcement that arrived on the scene, an audio warning was broadcast from the RV ahead of the explosion.

The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.

Law enforcement said police officers took the audio warning of an imminent blast seriously and evacuated the nearby buildings.

When asked by a reporter if anyone was inside of the RV at the time of the explosion, law enforcement didn’t rule it out and said officials said they were still investigating.

The Associated Press is now reporting that human remains were found in the vicinity of the explosion.

It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim. The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

BREAKING: AP sources: Authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion in downtown Nashville. Find updates here: https://t.co/WZv5vkagOh — The Associated Press (@AP) December 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

