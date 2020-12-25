https://www.theblaze.com/news/major-explosion-rocks-downtown-nashville-in-apparent-intentional-act

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, an explosion that shook the downtown area of Nashville, Tennessee appears to have been an “intentional act,” although authorities still have not named any suspects. As of press time of this article, no deaths or critical injuries have been reported.

Although details of the incident are still hazy, police say that they received a call about a suspicious RV parked near the tourist district on 2nd Avenue downtown and hazmat teams were en route to the area when the explosion occurred around 6:30 am Christmas morning.

The explosion appears to have devastated sections of Second Avenue and caused fires. Three people have been reportedly been transported to the hospital, but none with critical injuries.

The blast shook the entire downtown area and was reported on Twitter by numerous Nashville residents.

Nashville police department spokesman Don Aaron told CNN that the incident is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the FBI and BATF.

Numerous Nashville residents took to Twitter to document the Christmas morning scene of destruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

