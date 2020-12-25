https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-massive-explosion-downtown-nashville-christmas-morning-possible-car-bomb-video/

Emergency services are responding to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Residents and first responders are being told to leave the area due to possible car bombs. Local media reports that the initial blast came from an RV.

UPDATE: Investigators have deemed the explosion to have been “intentional.”

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN NASHVILLE RESPONDING TO EXPLOSION DOWNTOWN, MOVING AWAY FROM SCENE DUE TO POSSIBLE CAR BOMBS pic.twitter.com/scNQQJvgOv — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) December 25, 2020

TRENDING: Barack Obama Relaxes as Michelle Obama Does All the Work and Muscles Through Christmas Kayak Trip in Hawaii

There have been reports of gunfire before and after the explosion — as well as live ammo exploding inside of a vehicle that was ablaze.

Reports of gunfire and explosion around 6:03am this morning in #Nashville pic.twitter.com/McaFMpYCcK — Corey. (@CoreyKlem) December 25, 2020

“Explosion in downtown Nashville, apparently from parked vehicle on 2nd Ave. Fire department personnel being told to pull back two blocks from explosion site, concerned about potential vehicle bombs. Police bomb squad and fire hazmat team on scene,” local reporter Phil Williams tweeted.

#Nashville: Metro Nashville Police: “An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners”

pic.twitter.com/Ra9LC8Ap1l — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) December 25, 2020

#NashvilleExplosion NFD still evacuating more buildings but not going inside any buildings til bomb squad clears them. Bomb squad just beginning. pic.twitter.com/uA4FhD1ID0 — Julie Hinton (@Julie_Hinton) December 25, 2020

There are reports of heavy structural damage for at least one block and possible fatalities, as well as debris being recovered several city blocks in multiple directions.

A large explosion rocked Nashville this morning. Fire Department told to pull back due to concerns of possibly more. Photos emerging show a very crazy situation. #Nashville #NashvilleExplosion

[Knish] pic.twitter.com/4rz8imJTdB — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) December 25, 2020

“Debris was ejected quite far. Some as far as 4-5 blocks away.Debris was ejected quite far. Some as far as 4-5 blocks away,” Aurora Intel tweeted.

At least two vehicles were on fire near the blast site, with live rounds popping off due to fire, a man named Drew Small reported on Twitter.

“Explosion shook my house miles away in South Nashville. We could see the mushroom cloud from the initial blast from our house. Been carefully listening to emergency radio,” Small wrote.

I spoke with a man who lives here and says he heard what sounded like a shootout — multiple gun shots — he barricaded his door and police later evacuated the complex. Then he heard an explosion. @WKRN — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020

The Metro Nashville Police tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that “an explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners.”

This incident is ongoing and Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

