For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government
shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful,
Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6

May your Holiday Season be filled with hope and joy.
And may God refresh your soul and bless you with new beginnings.

God bless you all.
And may God bless our president and country.

A scene from Aleppo, Syria on Christmas in 2019.

