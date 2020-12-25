https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/merry-christmas-2020/

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government

shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful,

Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace.

Isaiah 9:6

May your Holiday Season be filled with hope and joy.

And may God refresh your soul and bless you with new beginnings.

God bless you all.

And may God bless our president and country.

TRENDING: Barack Obama Relaxes as Michelle Obama Does All the Work and Muscles Through Christmas Kayak Trip in Hawaii

At St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Church on Christmas Night – Beloved St. John Paul II pic.twitter.com/DF5nklJl0Z — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) December 25, 2019

#Bethlehem: The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrives at the Church of the Nativity for #Christmas Mass pic.twitter.com/t3z3ogwUrp — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 24, 2020

A scene from Aleppo, Syria on Christmas in 2019.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

