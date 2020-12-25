http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/mJB5eCiN3lM/merry-christmas-11.php
This is the 19th time we have wished our readers a Merry Christmas. The holiday season is always a time for reflection; now so, perhaps more than usual. We look forward to a troubled 2021, as the Evil Empire plans for a decisive onslaught that will destroy (or at least silence) the rest of us. Important battles will be fought, and soon. But for now, let’s just say Merry Christmas, and I hope your families are as happy as ours, and are able to gather together for the holidays.