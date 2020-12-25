https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitmer-bidenvicepresident-democrats/2020/12/25/id/1003153

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed relief at not being asked to join Joe Biden on the national Democrat ticket.

The governor, however, said she would not have turned down the offer had it been extended, per Fox News on Friday.

“If Joe Biden had called and said ‘I need you to be my partner and be my running mate’ I would have said yes,” she told FOX 2 Detroit. “This election was that important.”

Instead, Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was Biden’s pick for vice president on what became the winning ticket.

“There might have been a sigh of relief over here at the governor’s residence,” Whitmer said of Biden’s choice. “I think everyone was pleased with the outcome.”

President-elect Biden and Harris will be sworn in Jan. 20.

“I am extraordinarily proud to support @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better,” Whitmer tweeted after Biden announced his VP choice.

Whitmer, co-chair of Biden’s campaign, was among the top contenders for the honor after Biden vowed to select a woman as his running mate.

The governor admitted she was vetted for the position.

“This is the God’s honest truth,” Whitmer said. “When he called and asked me to go through the vetting I was shocked.”

Whitmer has received much national attention this year due to her state’s coronavirus restrictions and an alleged plot to kidnap her.

