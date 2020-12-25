https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe652d0fcf548787c046516
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon at 12:25 p.m. Pacific time, nine miles from Coachella, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey….
A new and more infectious strain of the Covid-19 coronavirus has spread to more countries around the globe. But what’s different about this new pathogen? And should people be prepping for a total apoc…
Georgia Judge turns down GOP Lawsuit on Drop Boxes, claiming they can be open at all hours. Newsmax reported: A judge from Fulton County which includes Atlanta has dismissed a lawsuit by the Republica…