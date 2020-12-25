https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/music-star-conservative-star-kaya-jones-finds-true-calling-talking-about-faith?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Kaya Jones’ nearly two decades as an entertainer and performer is marked with worldwide recognition and success – from her gig with the internationally famous Pussycat Dolls girl group to her work on the Trump campaign to her contributions on the 2019 Grammy winning Gospel album “Unexpected.” But Jones says her most rewarding work so far is her public meditations on faith in Jesus and how to navigate through these difficult times.

Jones started talking publicly about her faith in Christ and on how to grow closer to God on Instagram livestreams and last month started an Apple podcast “Messages with Kaya.” Her work was promptly recognized by the producer of the Lifetime Network for Women, who asked Jones to start a podcast for the cable TV channel.

The first episode aired Nov. 24.

“As much as I love politics, I love God more,” Jones said in an interview with “Just the News.” “I feel like there are not a lot of effective messages of how to get closer to God.”

Jones recorded songs for the Pussycat Dolls’ smash debut album “PCD” but left before its 2005 release. The album’s hit single “Don’t Cha” was a No. 1 in 16 countries. Her work on “Unexpected” was a duet she recorded with Christian artist Jason Crabb.

“My manager at the time wasn’t for me doing this album,” said Jones, who is also a member of the Woman for Trump Coalition. “I love that I can do dance and pop music, but I want music with depth. When we won the Grammy I knew it was confirmation that I was meant to sing for God.”

The six episodes so far of “Messages with Kaya” focus on the importance of prayer, Jones’ personal testimony and how to navigate through life during this political season.

One episode features actor Antonio Sabato Jr., who recently started a conservative film company, ConFlix Studios.

“Our mission is to produce films that are separate from the Hollywood system giving work to entertainers who have been denied work on mainstream films and television shows due to having different beliefs,” reads the studio’s mission statement.

Jones is one of the studio’s producers and is set to act in its first project, the film “Trail Blazers,” which will include well known conservative actors such as Scott Baio and Kevin Sorbo and is projected for a 2021 release.

“It is imperative that Christians are involved in culture,” Jones said in her JTN interview earlier this week. “We have to tackle tough issues Christians have been afraid to discuss for so long.”

She also discussed what she considers the importance of having a relationship with the Lord, especially in confusing times.

“Buckle into prayer,” Jones said. “Really let the peace of God run over you. There is so much confusion. Confusion is not of God.”

