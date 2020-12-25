https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/nashville-pd-releases-photo-rv-exploded-christmas-morning-asks-public-help/

The Nashville Police Department Friday afternoon released a photo of the RV that exploded earlier this morning.

The RV arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 AM, police said.

Law enforcement asked the public for help: “Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via Nashville FBI.

BREAKING: This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning. It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via https://t.co/dVGS7o0m4v. @ATFHQ pic.twitter.com/JNx9sDinAH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Emergency services Friday responded to a massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

An audio warning was broadcast ahead of the explosion.

A warning telling people to evacuate the area was captured on surveillance video.

The warning went on for 30 minutes before a “countdown” began right before the massive explosion.

BREAKING: Audio warning was being broadcast before explosion rocked downtown Nashville. Video shows moment of blast. pic.twitter.com/3IvciFH6BV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Law enforcement held a presser on Friday and said police officers took the audio warning of an imminent blast seriously and evacuated the nearby buildings.

One officer was knocked to the ground from the blast.

Law enforcement said they are not sure if a person was actually inside of the RV when it exploded.

WATCH:

The post Nashville PD Releases Photo of RV That Exploded Christmas Morning, Asks the Public For Help appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

