Metro Nashville Police have released a still photo taken from a surveillance video of the recreational vehicle that exploded Christmas morning in a relatively deserted area of the downtown, asking for the public’s help for any information that could further identify it or help in any way.

The photo, taken at about 1:22 a.m., apparently at the intersection of Commerce Street and 2nd Ave. North — about a half block from the explosion — shows only a grainy silhouette of someone driving the vehicle.

”This is the RV that exploded on 2nd Ave N this morning,” the Twitter post from Metro Nashville Police says. ”It arrived on 2nd Ave at 1:22 a.m. Have you seen this vehicle in our area or do you have information about it? Please contact us via Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or online via http://fbi.gov/nashville. @ATFHQ”

The 1:22 a.m. sighting of the RV being driven conflicts with a witness, Betsy Williams, the owner of the Melting Pot building across the street, who told The Tennessean that guests reported the RV was parked at the site of the explosion since Thursday night.

Police were responding to a report of gunshots around 5:30 a.m. when they found the RV parked in front of the AT&T building, NBC News reported. A speaker system on the RV was broadcasting a warning about an imminent explosion and telling people to evacuate through what sounded like a recorded female voice.

