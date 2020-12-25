https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/netanyahu-speaks-moroccos-king-invites-israel/

(REUTERS) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit Israel, Netanyahu’s office said.

The two leaders spoke about moving forward with a U.S.-brokered agreement announced earlier this month to normalize bilateral ties, according to the Israeli statement.

Netanyahu also thanked King Mohammed for hosting an official Israeli delegation this week.

Read the full story ›

The post Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

