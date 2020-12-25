https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-york-closing-3-upstate-prisons-due-budget-constraints/

(ZEROHEDGE) – In this day and age of printing “infinite” cash, as Neel Kashkari so wonderfully put it on national television, it’s a wonder any state is actually making cuts to save money instead of just lobbying the Federal Government for a bailout.

But that is the case in New York, where the state has decided it is going to close 3 upstate prisons in early 2021 due to budget constraints. The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that “the Gowanda and Watertown correctional facilities, both medium-security prisons, and the Clinton Annex, which is part of the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora” will all close down in early 2021, according to Syracuse.com.

1,000 jobs are expected to be affected due to the shutdowns. The move is expected to save the state about $89 million per year, but will reduce its statewide prison capacity by about 2,750 beds.

