https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4880197/

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that since the Nov. 3, election, he’s experienced “a level of outrage and alienation unlike anything I had experienced in more than 60 years involvement in public affairs.”

In a column for the Washington Times, he said it took several days after the election to “understand the depth of my own feelings” after four years of “watching the left #Resist President Donald Trump and focus entirely on undoing and undermining the 2016 election.”

The problem, he said, is that he and other conservatives “are not disagreeing with the left within a commonly understood world.”

“We live in alternative worlds,” he wrote.

TRENDING: China analyst: Beijing ‘substantially involved’ in 2020 election

The left’s establishment world, he said, clashes with “the populist rebellion which believes we are being destroyed, our liberties are being cancelled and our religions are under assault.”

He noted that after the 2016 victory of Trump — the “outsider candidate, who was rough around the edges and in the Andrew Jackson school of controversial assaults on the old order” — the Democrats blamed the Russians.

Four years later, he said it’s clear that Hillary Clinton’s team “financed the total lie that fueled this attack,” referring to the bogus Steele dossier. The FBI helped Clinton avoid prosecution while seeking to destroy Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and spying on the Trump campaign, using the dossier as its primary evidence.

“The national liberal media aided and abetted every step of the way. All this was purely an attempt to cripple the new president and lead to the appointment of a special counsel — who ultimately produced nothing,” he said.

Are the ‘alternative worlds’ of left and right boding ill for the future? 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Now, conservatives are being told to stop resisting and cooperate with the new president.

He recalled the Washington Post published a story on Democratic impeachment plots on Trump’s first day in office, and nearly 70 Democratic lawmakers boycotted his inauguration.

“A massive left-wing demonstration was staged in Washington the day after, where Madonna announced she dreamed of blowing up the White House to widespread applause,” Gingrich wrote.

And yet, he said, these “same forces want me to cooperate with their new president.”

Gingrich explained he’s “not reacting to the votes so much as to the whole election environment.”

He noted establishment media ignored the explosive New York Post stories about Joe Biden’s son receiving $5 million from an entity controlled by America’s No. 1 adversary, China.

“It was a blatant payoff, and most Americans who voted for Mr. Biden never heard of it — or were told before the election it was Russian disinformation,” he said.

“Once they did hear of it, 17% said they would have switched their votes, according to a poll by the Media Research Center. That’s the entire election. The censorship worked exactly as intended.”

Gingrich also pointed to the $400 million that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg pumped into Democratic strongholds “without any regard to election spending laws or good governance standards.” Then there’s Apple, like many global corporate giants, adhering to a rule of never irritating China.

The election was “the final straw in creating the crisis of confidence which is accelerating and deepening for many millions of Americans.”

“Aside from a constant stream of allegations of outright fraud, there are some specific outrages — any one of which was likely enough to swing the entire election,” he said.

Officials in key swing state broke their own laws to send out millions of ballots or ballot applications to every registered voter then suspended normal requirements for verifying absentee ballots.

In addition, establishment media blamed Trump for the global pandemic “even as he did literally everything top scientists instructed.”

“In multiple debates, the moderators outright stated that he was lying about the U.S. having a vaccine before the end of the year (note Vice President Mike Pence received it this week). If Americans had known the pandemic was almost over, that too was likely the difference in the election,” he said.

And the anti-Trump debate commission canceled the second debate at a critical time.

“If there had been one more debate like the final one, it likely would have been pivotal,” Gingrich said.

That’s only the beginning, he said, but “any one of those things alone is enough for Trump supporters to think we have been robbed by a ruthless establishment — which is likely to only get more corrupt and aggressive if it gets away with these blatant acts.”

“For more than four years, the entire establishment mobilized against the elected president of the United States as though they were an immune system trying to kill a virus. Now, they are telling us we are undermining democracy,” he said.

“I write this in genuine sorrow, because I think we are headed toward a serious, bitter struggle in America,” Gingrich concluded. “This extraordinary, coordinated four-year power grab threatens the fabric of our country and the freedom of every American.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

