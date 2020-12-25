https://nypost.com/2020/12/24/cop-shot-in-brooklyn-saved-by-bulletproof-vest/

A police officer was shot in the back in Brooklyn on Thursday night — and might have been saved when the bullet struck the rear armor of his protective vest, law-enforcement sources said.

The 27-year-old cop was responding to a domestic dispute at 1798 Bergen St. in Crown Heights just after 9 p.m. when the gunman opened fire, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as William Moss, was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when he allegedly told her that he had a gun and was going to open fire when he got there, the sources said. Cops arrived at the residence after the girlfriend’s mother called 911.

The officers were talking to the younger woman when Moss arrived, shot the cop and fled, according to the sources.

Officers chased him to Prospect Place, where they fired several shots and took him into custody. It’s unclear if Moss returned fire.

The wounded officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Two other officers were treated for ringing in the ears.

Police officers gathered at the hospital late Thursday night to offer their support. Mayor de Blasio also held a press conference there early Friday.

“A man threatened his girlfriend and because the NYPD was there that woman is alive right now,” the mayor said.“Our officer, thank God, is going to be OK … As you saw today, the NYPD saved someone’s life.”

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea held up the officer’s protective vest at the press conference to show where the bullet had been lodged.

A witness said he heard several gunshots while working at a restaurant on Ralph Avenue.

“We just heard the gun. Like six, seven shots,” said the man, Paul, who didn’t give his last name.

“We just [saw] a lot of police. We work in the kitchen and didn’t go outside.”

A motive for the attack was unclear early Friday.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was also on scene to investigate.

Sources said that Moss did not have any prior arrests. His only criminal record appeared to be a summons he received related to marijuana use.

There was a domestic incident reported at the Bergen Street address in October but Moss was listed as the victim in that complaint.

