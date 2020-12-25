https://bigleaguepolitics.com/orange-county-cities-join-heroic-sheriff-who-is-standing-up-to-a-rogue-judges-jailbreak-order/

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes gained national recognition for fighting a court order that would facilitate the release of 1,800 inmates from county jails.

Now cities across Orange County, California, are joining Sheriff Barnes to fight against a court order issued by Judge Peter Wilson demanding that 1,800 prisoners be let loose under the pretext of trying to contain the spread of the Wuhan virus.

Alex Murashko of the Epoch Times reported that “In a Dec. 11 court order, Barnes was told to pare down Orange County’s jail population as the centers grapple with rising COVID-19 infections. But the region’s top cop is challenging the order, and refusing to release the inmates.”

On December 21, more cities hopped on board with Barnes to oppose this judicial order. At special city council meetings, the cities of Irvine, Mission Viejo, and Westminster voted unanimously to file legal briefs in support of Barnes’s challenge. Other cities such as Newport Beach and Yorba Linda filed similar briefs on December 18.

“Public safety has always been our top priority,” declared Mission Viejo Mayor Brian Goodell in a press release where he unveiled the city’s decision. “Our City Council wholeheartedly supports Sheriff’s Barnes’s appeal to keep these criminals off our streets and his plan to appropriately respond to coronavirus issues in the jail system.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic is serious and presents a risk, but that risk does not outweigh the necessity of holding dangerous offenders in custody,” Barnes stated. “We cannot start 2021 with a court-ordered crime spree.”

In the 32-page ruling that he issued on December 11, judge Peter Wilson asserted that Barnes’s “deliberate indifference to the substantial risk of serious harm from COVID-19 infection to … medically vulnerable people in [his] custody violates their rights under the California Constitution.”

Wilson also stated in the ruling that Barnes’s action and inaction demonstrated “conduct that may unnecessarily expose inmates in his custody to significant risks to their health and safety.”

Wilson’s opponents believed that the order would pose a major public safety risk by allowing for dangerous criminals such as murderers and pedophiles to run loose.

“This is extremely alarming for all of us in any city that we live in,” asserted Westminster Police Chief Mark Lauderback.“When you’re being told to release a large number of inmates who should be doing time in serving their sentence, and they are going to be released early, it’s very alarming.”

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has released over 22,000 inmates since the Wuhan virus swept across America.

California is the center of political dysfunction in America.Thanks to its leftist government and policies, the Golden State is descending into institutional chaos.

California should serve as a warning to the rest of the nation of what happens to a state when it becomes dominated by one leftist party.

