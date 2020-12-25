https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/outrageous-mitch-mcconnell-will-reach-senator-elect-tommy-tuberville-urge-turn-back-trump-electoral-college-vote/

Last week news broke that senator-elect Tommy Tuberville may challenge the Electoral College votes on the US Senate floor in January.

Several states were stolen from President Trump in his landslide 2020 election. Democrats and the media claim it is perfectly normal to lock out GOP observers while you manufacture tens of thousands of votes to overcome a massive Trump win.

Trump supporters disagree.

But Mitch McConnell does not stand for President Trump and he does not stand with Trump’s voters.

Mitch stands with the globalists and the Democrats and he is reportedly reaching out to Tommy Tuberville to warn him about creating a messy situation next week.

Wow!

Via The Hill:

“Senate Republicans say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will reach out to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) in an attempt to avoid a messy floor fight next month over finalizing the results of the Electoral College vote.”

Absolutely disgusting.

“Senate Republicans say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will reach out to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) in an attempt to avoid a messy floor fight next month over finalizing the results of the Electoral College vote.” They’re trying to lose! https://t.co/uvOM7r8h2Z — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 25, 2020

