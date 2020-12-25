https://justthenews.com/government/local/police-identify-person-interest-nashville-explosion-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Law enforcement on Saturday reportedly developed a person of interest – possibly several – in the Nashville explosion that police have claimed was intentionally set off early on Christmas Day.

CBS reporter Jeff Pegues tweeted on Saturday afternoon that police “have a person of interest or persons of interest” in connection with the purported bombing.

Three individuals have been identified so far as having been injured in the blast, which occurred in Nashville around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

