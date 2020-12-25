https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/531674-vehicle-exploded-nashville-broadcast-warning-before-blast

The vehicle that exploded Christmas morning in Nashville broadcast a message shortly before detonation warning people to evacuate the area, police said Friday afternoon.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said officers were responding to an emergency call of gun shots in the downtown area around 5:30 a.m. and found an RV with the recording playing.

Officers evaluated nearby buildings in Tennessee’s capital upon hearing the recording, and shortly after the RV exploded, Drake said at a press briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post reported that a voice could be heard saying, “This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” according to a video posted on social media.

The fire department chief said three individuals with minor injuries were taken to hospitals.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also investigating the incident, which officials said they believe was an intentional act.

Both President TrumpDonald TrumpPowell says White House aides won’t let her help Trump Judge throws out GOP lawsuit to close Georgia ballot drop boxes after business hours Bipartisan, bicameral group urges Trump to sign COVID-19 relief package MORE and President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge throws out GOP lawsuit to close Georgia ballot drop boxes after business hours First responders serenade Fauci with ‘happy birthday’ Joe Biden can be the president for middle class workers and all races MORE have been briefed on the explosion.

Authorities are sweeping the downtown area as precaution, but Drake said officials don’t feel there are any additional threats.

Photos of the area shared by the Nashville Fire Department showed smoke and flames in the downtown area, and windows broken out in nearby buildings.

Police said multiple buildings were damaged, some extensively.

The area is usually heavily trafficked, but was fairly empty around the time of the early Christmas morning explosion, officials said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

