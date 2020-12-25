https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/24/poll-republicans-believe-presidential-election-fraudulent/

78% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected president, a USA Today/Suffolk University poll that was released Thursday found.

When asked if they believed Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, 96% of Democrats said yes, while only 20% of Republicans said the same. Just 3% of Democrats said that they did not believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected, the poll found.

Overall, 62% of respondents said that they believed Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, while 37% believed he was not legitimately elected. (RELATED: ‘The New Birtherism’: Biden Attorney Trashes Trump Lawsuits And Fraud Claims)

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the results of the presidential election were fraudulent and called for investigations into allegations of voter fraud. Multiple lawsuits were filed attempting to overturn the results of the election in several states.

The president said on Twitter Wednesday that a Special Counsel was needed to investigate the “massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.”

After seeing the massive Voter Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, I disagree with anyone that thinks a strong, fast, and fair Special Counsel is not needed, IMMEDIATELY. This was the most corrupt election in the history of our Country, and it must be closely examined! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Republicans and Democrats were similarly split when asked if it was time for Trump to concede the election now that the Electoral College has cast a majority of their votes for Biden.

Just 37% of Republicans believed that it was time for Trump to concede, while 95% of Democrats said the same, according to the poll. 70% of the total respondents said that Trump should concede the election, while 26% said that he should not.

Both Republicans and Democrats said that they believed Joe Biden would “significantly dismantle” Trump’s legacy while in office with 74% of Democrats, 63% of Republicans, and 66% of respondents overall agreeing.

Half of all respondents said that history will view Trump as a “failed president.” 16% said that Trump will be viewed as a “fair president,” 13% said that he will be viewed as a “good president,” and 16% said that he will be viewed as a “great president.”

Only 1% of Democrats said that history will assess Trump as a great president, against 40% of Republicans who responded similarly.

The vast majority of Democrats – 87% – said that history will view Trump as a failed president, while 12% of Republicans agreed.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll was conducted between Dec. 16 and Dec. 20. The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

