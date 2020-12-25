https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-calls-special-counsel-investigate-2020-presidential-election/

President Trump has called for a Special Counsel to investigate election fraud in the 2020 election.

On December 23rd, the President called for a Special Counsel

TRENDING: Rudy Giuliani: “Starting After Christmas This Is Really Going to Blow Up”

We also know that the President asked Sidney Powell to run the investigation and she has since been blocked from seeing the President by Sidney Powell:

BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Offered Attorney Sidney Powell Special Counsel Position But Now His Closest Aides Are Blocking Her from President

President Trump’s next step is getting it done.

