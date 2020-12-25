https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/breaking-trump-reportedly-offered-attorney-sidney-powell-special-counsel-position-but-now-his-closest-aides-are-blocking-her-from-president/

It is understandable that President Trump would want Attorney Sidney Powell as a Special Counsel in the investigation of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Powell started her career as a prosecutor and she was very good and then she decided to move into her own law firm, where she has flourished. And like President Trump, she is a fighter.

Also, she has already been investigating voter fraud in several states. But, now it seems that Trump’s top advisers have cut off her access tp the president.

But, whether it’s Powell or someone else, I’d bet that Trump will appoint or cause a Special Counsel to be named because he knows that Biden will bury any investigations. Act now or lose the opportunity.

MSN reported:

Pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell said Thursday that the president’s aides are preventing her from being in contact with President Trump and coordinating his efforts to overturn election results in battleground states around the country.

In an interview with Zenger News, Powell said she had heard only radio silence from the White House following her meeting with the president in the Oval Office on Friday, seemingly confirming that she was unable to speak to Trump when she visited the White House on Sunday.

“I’ve been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night,” Powell told Zenger’s David Martsoko, “by apparently everyone around him.”

Newsweek added:

By Saturday morning, Powell says, the president’s most senior aides had declined to give her a Secret Service-issued pass to come and go from the West Wing. “I’ve been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the president since I left the Oval Office on Friday night,” she says, “by apparently everyone around him.”

.@SidneyPowell1 told Zenger News that White House aides are preventing her from being in contact w/ President Donald Trump & are blocking her efforts to assume a formal coordinating role in pursuing contest-of-election challenges on the president’s behalf.https://t.co/8LzrX8wNSU — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) December 25, 2020

On the other hand, I can understand why they would want to keep her away from President Trump. The media and the Democrats have tagged her as a conspiracy theorist and that is not what they think is the kind of publicity the president wants at this time.

