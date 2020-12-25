https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-tells-white-house-staff-ignore-mentions-packing-departure/

President Trump has told White House staff to ignore a prior memo that went out about packing for leaving the White House.

The far-left New York Times reported that the President is not planning on leaving the White House any time soon:

On Tuesday, White House officials sent an email to staff members about departure procedures before a new administration begins Jan. 20. On Wednesday, a new email: “Please disregard the below message. Updated information will be shared in the coming days.” https://t.co/8jLq7YMmpa — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 23, 2020

It’s not clear who sent out the first email or on who’s orders but regardless the Trump team in the White House is not expecting to go anywhere.

