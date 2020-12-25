https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-warns-weakling-gop-senators-will-never-forget-either-will-voters/

President Trump posted a warning to RINO Senators on Christmas Eve.

President Trump helped lift several GOP senators over the finish line since he entered office!

And yet they do nothing to help President Trump after he had the election stolen from him.

In fact, GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly reached out to senator-elect Tommy Tuberville to urge him to abandon President Trump in the fraudulent Electoral College vote.

On Christmas Eve President Trump delivered a warning.

President Trump: I saved at least 8 Republican Senators, including Mitch, from losing in the last Rigged (for President) Election. Now they (almost all) sit back and watch me fight against a crooked and vicious foe, the Radical Left Democrats. I will NEVER FORGET!

And TRUMP VOTERS will NEVER FORGET EITHER!

These jokers need to think twice if they expect a future in politics past 2020!

