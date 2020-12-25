http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MeNkOZ-RFoE/

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-LA) has been moved to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, as he continues to battle the coronavirus.

“Congressman-elect Luke Letlow has been transferred from St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center in Shreveport as he continues to undergo treatment for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Letlow representative Andrew Bautsch announced Wednesday.

“The Letlow family is deeply appreciative of the medical team at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe for their fantastic care and is thankful for all of the prayers and support they continue to receive,” Bautsch continued.

LSU Health Sciences Center Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali said Letlow is receiving the antiviral drug Remdesivir and steroids for his treatment plan and is in stable condition.

Letlow announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined at his home in Richland Parish, the Monroe News-Star reported.

But on Saturday, he went to St. Francis Medical Center for treatment as his symptoms worsened, and he had to be transferred to the hospital in Shreveport late Tuesday night.

Letlow won the 5th Congressional District on December 5th with 62 percent of the vote in a runoff election against state Rep. Lance Harris (R-Alexandria).

Letlow will take over for Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA), who retired after serving three terms in Congress. Letlow used to work for Abraham as his chief of staff.

While he was still chief of staff and running for Congress, Letlow appeared on Breitbart News Saturday with Matthew Boyle, telling Boyle that he secured many conservative victories for Louisiana while he worked with Abraham.

