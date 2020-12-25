https://trendingpolitics.com/roger-stone-announces-that-he-plans-to-sue-doj-mueller-s-henchmen/

Deep State dirty cop Robert Mueller’s disgraceful and un-American political persecution of President Trump’s allies took another hit with the pardons of Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

On Wednesday, Trump used his constitutionally guaranteed power of the pardon to grant clemency to the two lifelong Republicans who were swept up in the partisan witch hunt that revealed how corrupted that the Justice Department had become under the Obama regime.

The pardon was particularly sweet for the 68-year-old Stone whose Florida home was raided by heavily armed FBI paramilitary forces in January 2019, an operation that was given live national television coverage after someone presumably on Mueller’s team tipped off CNN that it was about to go down.

Stone was ultimately convicted by a tainted jury presided over by an Obama appointed judge who clearly had a vendetta against him and was facing a possible death sentence in prison until President Trump commuted his sentence in July.

Now Stone is fighting back by suing the bastards.

In a message posted to free speech social media platform Parler, Stone announced the lawsuit against the DOJ as well as his persecutors.

“The terms of my pardon allow me to sue the Department of Justice, Robert Mueller, James Comey, John Brennan, Rod Rosenstein, Josnathan [sic] Kravis, Aaron ‘Fat Ass’ Zelinsky Jeannie Rhee and Michael Morando,” Stone posted to social media site Parler. “My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct’s with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally.”

Stone added that he may also sue now-former attorney general and William P. Barr who is now seen by many as not the straight shooter that he represented himself as but rather as a corrupt deep state fixer.

According to Stone:

“My lawyers will be filing formal complaints for prosecutorial misconduct’s with DOJ office of professional responsibility at the same time I file a 25 million Dollar lawsuit against the DOJ and each of these individuals personally: In fact I am going to add Bill Barr to the lawsuit and I will handle his cross-examination personally.”

Also on Stone’s target list is Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries who without proof, claimed that Trump had issued the pardon as a quid pro quo to keep Stone quiet and who could soon be on the receiving end of a $25 million defamation lawsuit.

Via The New York Post, “Roger Stone vows to file $25M defamation suit against Rep. Hakeem Jeffries”:

Veteran Republican political operative Roger Stone vowed Thursday to file a $25 million defamation suit against US Rep. Hakeem Jeffries for alleging that he covered up misconduct by President Trump in exchange for clemency. Hours after receiving a presidential pardon for his conviction in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Stone lashed out at the Brooklyn Democrat during an early morning interview on 77 WABC radio. “Congressman Jeffries put on his Twitter feed some time ago that Roger Stone traded his silence regarding misconduct by the president in return for clemency,” Stone said. “A, that’s a lie. B, it’s defamatory. And three, Hakeem didn’t say it on the House floor. Consequently, I’m going to be suing Congressman Jeffries for $25 million … So, I hope Mr. Jeffries has some proof to his allegation because I will see his ass in court.”

Mueller has kept a very low profile since his disastrous congressional testimony when he appeared to be borderline senile, unfamiliar with the contents of his own report and a stammering mess who was clearly a figurehead for the witch hunt.

Now Stone is looking for payback for the injustices brought against him and it’s time for all of his persecutors to lawyer up.

