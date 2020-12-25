https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rudy-giuliani-going-find-going-shocking-country/

Christmas is not cancelled. We all know President Trump won the 2020 election. Rudy Giuliani offers his thoughts to date.

Rudy Giuliani in his most recent ‘Common Sense’ discussion shared the following:

You’re going to find out all at once. It’s going to be very shocking to the country.

The people at “WeLoveTrump.com” share this about the current state of the 2020 Presidential race:

We’ve been telling you for weeks. Let’s put 2 + 2 together. The White House has instructed Trump staff to STOP packing… The Pentagon has stopped giving Joe Biden intelligence briefings… More Republican representatives are on the record claiming they will contest the electoral votes… Dan Scavino has been posting increasingly cryptic messages on Twitter… And Kamala Harris STILL hasn’t left her Senate seat! Now, Rudy Giuliani has given an explanation on the voter fraud: “You’re going to find out all at once. It’s going to be very shocking to the country.”

There is hope. We must continue to fight and pray for Trump and our country. President Trump crushed Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

