https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe5d440fcf548787c045ba0
Around 1,000 British soldiers were spending Christmas Day trying to clear a huge backlog of truck drivers stranded in southeast England…
Pope Francis led a small and somber mass in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, as Christians around the world celebrated a scaled down Christmas Day, dampened by the coronavirus….
California”s deadly Christmas is being marked by pleas to stay away from holiday gatherings outside the home and avoid indoor church services as the rates of coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations s…
Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in about 15 years in a plan to achieve Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ambitious pledge to go carbon free by 2050…