(ZEROHEDGE) – “Herd Immunity” – it’s that hard-to-nail-down phrase that has bedeviled the world’s public health experts since SARS-CoV-2 burst forth from Hubei Province a year ago (new research on the ever-changing SARS-CoV-2 genome now suggests the first infections in the West emerged weeks before Chinese officials alerted the WHO on New Year’s Eve).

On the one hand, scientists, doctors and others who advocate for stringent lockdowns see “going herd” as a byword for siding with Dr. Scott Atlas and other “anti-science” crusaders like Anders Tegnell, the architect of Sweden’s no-lockdown strategy, which seemed to be working until it didn’t.

On the other, people like Dr. Anthony Fauci are now using it to describe that nebulous area where, according to epidemiologists, either enough humans have been vaccinated and/or infected with the virus that it can no longer spread as effectively, and numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths start to drop. At that point, the world will reach the status that China has – or at least purports to have – right now, which is that the virus becomes more of a minor nuisance like the cold or the flu, instead of a big, scary killer.

