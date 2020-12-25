https://www.local10.com/news/local/2020/12/20/study-investigates-effects-of-covid-19-vaccine-on-male-fertility/

MIAMI – The University of Miami is investigating the possible effects of the coronavirus vaccine on male fertility.

Lead researchers Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, a reproductive urologist with U Health, initiated an earlier study which found the virus was present in the testicles for up to six months following infection.

That spurred his team to question the virus’ effect on sperm and reproduction.

His team is now looking at the potential impact of the vaccine as well.

“We’re evaluating the sperm parameters and quality before the vaccine and after the vaccine. From the biology of the COVID vaccine we believe it shouldn’t affect fertility but we want to do the study to make sure that man who want to have kids in the future to assure them it’s safe to go ahead and get the vaccine,” Ramasamy said.

Study participants must have a fertility evaluation before receiving the vaccine.

To protect fertility, some men may want to consider freezing their sperm prior to vaccination.

