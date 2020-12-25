https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/texas-tells-cdc-stuff-vaccine-guidelines/

(RED STATE) – Emotional arguments are a terrible way to make policy. That’s never more true than when dealing with a deadly virus. For example, mask mandates continue to show little or no correlation with any slowing of the spread of COVID, yet they serve as an emotional crutch politicians lean on to shift responsibility for their own failures onto the public. The same is true of lock downs. Right now, we are witnessing heavily restricted states like California and New York endure their largest infection spikes yet while much maligned (and open) Florida continues to do better in comparison.

When it comes to the now available vaccine, we were once again presented with emotional gyrations via the guidelines from the CDC. First, they wanted to prioritize based on racial inequities, an absolutely insane idea that would see elderly people dying so a perfectly healthy, not at risk younger person of a certain race could get the vaccine first. After garnering sufficient blow-back, the CDC fell back on starting with “essential workers” because that’s the next most politically palatable direction to go.

Texas is saying no, instead choosing to follow the science.

