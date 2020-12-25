https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/best-christmas-movies-arent-holiday-films

Every year, you enjoy traditional Christmas classic movies, such as “Miracle on 34th Street,” “A Christmas Story,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “The Santa Clause,” “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “National Lampoon Christmas Vacation.”

However, there are a handful of Christmas movies that aren’t really Christmas movies that you should enjoy during the holiday season. We count down the movies that might not be Christmas movies per se, but have enough holiday jeer that you are compelled to watch them during Christmastime.

Here is the list of the eight best Christmas movies that aren’t really Christmas movies.

8.) Lethal Weapon

This is definitely not your prototypical, run-of-the-mill Christmas movie. Los Angeles detective Roger Murtagh (Danny Glover), a devoted family man, is teamed up with a new partner – a suicidal loose cannon Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson). The film kicks off with the Christmas classic “Jingle Bell Rock.” Then there is a drug bust that goes down in the middle of a Christmas tree lot, plus a carton of eggnog – that gets shot. In the end, Murtagh and Riggs spend Christmas together. ”

7.) Meet Me in St. Louis

Set in 1904, “Meet Me in St. Louis” features Judy Garland singing the iconic Christmas anthem “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Garland’s character Esther Smith gets engaged to John Truitt (Tom Drake) at the Christmas Eve ball during the 1944 MGM musical, but her father announces they’re moving after Christmas.







6.) You’ve Got Mail



This rom-com takes place from October to the spring, but the romance blossoms during the holiday season when Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) discovers that Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) will likely lose her store. There is plenty of Christmas tree-trimming and carol singing.

5.) Holiday Inn



This movie from 1942 features Bing Crosby, arguably the greatest Christmas crooner of all-time. As smooth as Tennessee whiskey, Crosby splendidly sings “White Christmas,” which is the best-selling single of all-time. The film, which also stars Fred Astaire, features a total of 12 songs written by celebrated composer Irving Berlin.







4.) Batman Returns



Sure this comic book movie has Danny DeVito as the Penguin villain, but it also has a visually-pleasing winter wonderland thanks to innovative director Tim Burton. Michael Keaton as Batman kisses Catwoman, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, under the mistletoe and warns her that “mistletoe can be deadly if you eat it.” A huge Christmas tree is the backdrop where Christopher Walken, who looks like a character straight from “A Christmas Carol,” throws out Christmas gifts to the crowd. Not before a ginormous red and green Christmas present rains terror on Gotham.







3.) Gremlins

If you’re a struggling inventor and you’re searching for that perfect Christmas gift for a loved one, try not to purchase an illegal wild animal from a shop in Chinatown that could cause widescale pandemonium. Instead, simply purchase a $50 gift certificate to Applebee’s and call it a day.

Don’t buy a Mogwai as a Christmas present; nothing good comes from doing so. But you don’t have to take my word for it… you can ask Billy Peltzer, who made the mistake feeding Gizmo after midnight and allowing it to get wet. The Gremlins even love to go around the neighborhood to sing Christmas carols.

2.) Trading Places



A holiday tale about greedy people losing in the end that is set during the holiday season, which includes the second-worst Christmas bonus after the “Jelly of the Month Club” featured in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Dan Ackroyd attempts to undermine a hoity-toity corporate Christmas party where he smuggles smoked salmon into his stained Santa suit.







1.) Die Hard

Yes, “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. Even John McTiernan, the director of the classic Christmas movie that isn’t really a Christmas movie, admitted that “Die Hard” is indeed a Christmas movie. NYP and LAPD have acknowledged that “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

“Die Hard” takes place during the holiday season, specifically a company Christmas party. John McClaine’s wife is coincidentally named “Holly” Gennaro McClane. One of the dead terorrists wears a Santa hat with a shirt reading: “Now I Have a Machine Gun. Ho Ho Ho.” Feeling jolly yet?

Plus, what’s more Christmas than saving your family by foiling a terrorist attack orchestrated by Hans Gruber on the Nakatomi Plaza? Instead of shimmying down a chimney like Santa Claus, St. McClane travels down an elevator shaft and air vents.

Argyle, pump up Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis.”







