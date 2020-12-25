https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/three-killed-three-injured-mass-shooting-illinois-bowling-alley?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Three people were killed and three more injured Saturday night in a mass shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill., police said.

Police chief Dan O’Shea said one person was taken into custody and there was no longer a threat to the community. No identities of victims have been released.

As for the shooting, O’Shea said officials “believe it’s random.”

The shooting comes at the end of one of Rockford’s most violent years, with more than 30 murders reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

