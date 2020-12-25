https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-signs-bill-authorizing-memorial-for-fallen-journalists_3632271.html
President Donald Trump on Dec. 23 signed a bill into law authorizing a memorial dedicated for fallen journalists. The Fallen Journalist Memorial Act (H.R. 3465), passed through Congress with bipartisan support on Dec. 2, authorizes the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation (FJM) to establish an effort to build a first-of-its-kind privately funded memorial on federal lands in Washington, D.C.—the National Memorial to Fallen Journalists—to honor journalists who died while on the job. The bill was sponsored by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Reps. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.) and Tom Cole (R-Okla.). Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is an original cosponsor of the Senate bill (S. 1969). “The memorial will honor the reporters, photojournalists, producers, editors and others who have died while performing their jobs as journalists,” FJM chairman David Dreier said in a statement. “It will demonstrate to our citizens and to visitors from around the world that our country values …