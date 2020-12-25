https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/breaking-us-require-negative-covid-test-all-airline-passengers

Seeking to combat a new and highly contagious coronavirus strain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday that the U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from Britain to prove they tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure.

The new rule, which takes effect Monday, will apply to Americans and foreigners alike. All passengers have to show proof of a negative result from an antigen test, known as a P.C.R.

It was a compromise solution to combat the new virus strain, which has been prevalent in Britain and raised concerns of a travel ban.

“This additional testing requirement will fortify our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel,” CDC said.

