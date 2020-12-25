https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/iran-baghdad-embassy-attack/2020/12/25/id/1003137

A U.S. Embassy official in Baghdad refuted rumors Friday that the complex had been evacuated just days following a rocket attack.

An embassy spokesperson commented following a reporter’s tweet earlier in the day claiming staff had been evacuated, per Fox News.

“Ambassador [Matthew] Tueller is still in Baghdad and the embassy continues to operate,” the spokesperson said.

Kurdish and Australian journalist Hawar Ali tweeted Friday that a “large number of staff have been evacuated in #US embassy in #Baghdad.”

Ali later tweeted, “the ambassador and some staff still remain but some have been evacuated.”

On Sunday, the embassy located in Baghdad’s Green Zone was attacked by rockets. Officials said minor damage was sustained but there were no casualties or injuries.

U.S. Central Command issued a statement saying the attack included 21 rockets aimed at the Green Zone and likely were sent from an “Iranian-backed Rogue Militia Group.”

The statement said it was “clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties.”

Jan. 3, 2021 will mark the one-year anniversary of a U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, one of Iran’s top military figures.

With possible retaliation on people’s minds, President Donald Trump tweeted a warning to Iran on Wednesday.

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” Trump tweeted.

Related Stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

