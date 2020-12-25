https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-video-released-showing-audio-warning-before-nashville-explosion

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Video has surfaced showing that there was an audio broadcast telling people to evacuate the area right before an explosion rocked downtown Nashville.

BREAKING: Audio warning was being broadcast before explosion rocked downtown Nashville. Video shows moment of blast. pic.twitter.com/3IvciFH6BV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 25, 2020

“BREAKING: Audio warning was being broadcast before explosion rocked downtown Nashville. Video shows moment of blast,” reads the tweet from Breaking911.

Nashville police provided an update Friday afternoon, saying “Officers responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Nashville, encountered RV with recording warning of possible detonation, began evacuations of nearby buildings. The RV exploded shortly afterward” according to local news.

JUST IN: Authorities update on Nashville explosion: Officers responded to reports of shots fired in downtown Nashville, encountered RV with recording warning of possible detonation, began evacuations of nearby buildings. The RV exploded shortly afterward. https://t.co/6aOkFeKl7x pic.twitter.com/1obtMqjCWg — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2020

You can hear a message repeating several times in the video “All buildings in this area must be evacuated now,” then “if you can hear this message, evacuate now,” and then the explosion, at the 27-second mark in the video.

A parked recreational vehicle had previously exploded in downtown Nashville, Tennessee early Christmas morning in what police are describing as an “intentional act,”

First responders have blocked off portions of the downtown core after the explosion rocked the city and blew out the windows of nearby buildings. Smoke can be seen rising from the exploded vehicle in the above video.

The explosion occurred on Second Avenue North in the heart of the city of Nashville, and it is considered to have been “deliberate” in nature.

According to local outlet Nashville News 4, three people were injured by the explosion, and they are being treated for their injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

President Trump has already been briefed regarding the situation, and further updates are expected to be forthcoming in the course of the day’s news.



