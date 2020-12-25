https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/vitamin-d-everyday-vitamins-counter-coronavirus-effects/

(FOX NEWS) – Using simple, everyday medicines available in your medicine cabinet or in your kitchen could counter the effects of coronavirus, a report said Thursday.

For instance, dozens of recent studies have shown taking Vitamin D is an easy way to fight COVID-19 and your doctor can request a blood test to check your overall vitamin levels, Dr. Peter Osborne with Origins Nutrition Center in Sugar Land, Texas, told FOX 26 of Houston.

“I think that’s probably one of the smartest things that a person could do right now, with an unpredictable role of a relatively unknown illness,” Osborne told the TV station. “What we do know at this point about vitamin therapy, particularly about vitamin D, a new study has come out and a new analysis has come out on what we know about vitamin D and COVID.”

