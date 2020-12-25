https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-24-vote-democrat-get-1200-vans-spotted.html
Thursday, December 24, 2020 by: News Editors
Tags: bribe, election fraud, elections, Georgia, Joe Biden, left cult, politics, rigged, Vans, vote fraud
Bypass censorship by sharing this link:
(Natural News) Vans are popping up all over Georgia advertising for people to “Vote Democrat, Get $1,200.” One of these vans was even spotted outside the State Farm Arena which is a voting precinct. The vans are also featured on a website called GetBidenBucks.com.
(Article republished from Populist.Press)
HAPPENING IN GEORGIA.
AGAIN.
Reminder State Farm Arena is a VOTING PRECINCT
BIG TIME ELECTION VIOLATION/CRIME@GaSecofState @GabrielSterling @JordyFuchs @GBI_GA pic.twitter.com/wnsXpkW1Cr
— Bill White ATL (@BillWhiteNY) December 18, 2020
Some are reporting that the $1,200 check being offered is not a bribe, but is the stimulus check they’re promised with Democrats in office, alleging that Republicans will black that government payout. However, the message advertising doesn’t make that clear and likely leads many to believe they’re going to get so-called Biden Bucks with they submit their ballot for Democrats in Georgia’s runoff election.
This is about the stimulus package they want to pass. They aren’t offering people money to vote!
— David (@VidBr1) December 18, 2020
Read more at: Populist.Press
Receive Our Free Email Newsletter
Get independent news alerts on natural cures, food lab tests, cannabis medicine, science, robotics, drones, privacy and more.
Take Action: Support Natural News by linking to this article from your website
Permalink to this article:
Embed article link: (copy HTML code below):
Reprinting this article:
Non-commercial use OK, cite NaturalNews.com with clickable link.
Follow Natural News on Diaspora, AllSocial, USA.Life, Parler, MeWe, and GAB