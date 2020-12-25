(Natural News) Vans are popping up all over Georgia advertising for people to “Vote Democrat, Get $1,200.” One of these vans was even spotted outside the State Farm Arena which is a voting precinct. The vans are also featured on a website called GetBidenBucks.com.

(Article republished from Populist.Press)

Some are reporting that the $1,200 check being offered is not a bribe, but is the stimulus check they’re promised with Democrats in office, alleging that Republicans will black that government payout. However, the message advertising doesn’t make that clear and likely leads many to believe they’re going to get so-called Biden Bucks with they submit their ballot for Democrats in Georgia’s runoff election.

This is about the stimulus package they want to pass. They aren’t offering people money to vote! — David (@VidBr1) December 18, 2020

