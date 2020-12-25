https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/voter-fraud-display-houston-ballots-signature-address/

The voter fraud in this year’s presidential election was widespread and extensive.

Instead of asking where was the fraud? The real question is where was there NO fraud? Democrats used every trick in their book to steal votes and manufacture ballots.

Here is the latest proof of voter fraud in Texas.

Democrats manufactured votes — in the same city, in the same handwriting and at the same address.

This is what Democrats do.

And they will continue to do this until people are sent to jail.

This needs to stop.

WHERE IS THE DOJ? WHERE IS THE FBI?

WHAT HORRIBLE PEOPLE!

Now, I’m no handwriting expert, buuuut … pic.twitter.com/2LlEqPBo9t — 🐴One Horse Pony🐴Big Shot Gangster🦅 (@shot_gangster) December 24, 2020

