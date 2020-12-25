https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe79640fcf548787c04a30f

A school girl in the United Kingdom is challenging the practice there for police to create a record of a “hate crime” when that allegation is made – even if there is no crime….

Authorities have a person or persons of interest in connection to the Christmas Day explosion that rocked the city, CBS News reported….

CBS News learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas morning. Multiple sources told CBS News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63 of Nashville h…

A Kansas police department is on a mission this week on behalf of a Secret Santa by handing out $100 bills to residents….

(TENNESSEE STAR) – A majority of voters believe that the United States’s increasingly growing federal debt will hinder the county’s prospects in the future and position China as the next global financ…

