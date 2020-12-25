https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/nearly-40-americans-say-masks-three-months-less

Nearly 40% of voters say they’ll be ready to stop wearing masks in public in three months or less, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Among the 39% of respondents who indicated as much, the largest share — 27% — said they were “already comfortable” doing so, while 5% said it would be “a month or so” before they felt that way and 7% said it would be “two to three months.”

A 53% majority of voters, meanwhile, said they’d feel comfortable discarding their masks in three to six months (14%), more than six months (30%) or never (9%).

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

The science supporting widespread mask usage to control transmission of respiratory viruses is still comparatively sparse; prior to this year, numerous studies had consistently shown that masks appeared to have little to no effect in that regard.

Numerous public health officials, meanwhile, have argued that Americans will need to continue wearing masks even after being vaccinated for COVID-19.

