https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/weissman-doubles-claim-trump-associates-jailed/

Joe Biden has insisted “it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal,” but Andrew Weissman is among the Democrats who hasn’t gotten the message.

He’s still operating by the left’s mandate of the last four years to stop President Trump at all costs. Weissman, after all, was the “pit bull” of the special counsel investigation pursing the claim of Trump-Russia collusion that ultimately admitted it couldn’t find sufficient evidence.

The Independent newspaper of London reported Weissman claimed that Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, two Trump associates caught up during the Mueller investigation, could still could be in trouble after President Trump pardon them this week.

As could President Trump, he insisted.

TRENDING: COVID-19 relief on hold after Trump shreds Congress

Weissman said Manafort and Stone could be forced to testify before a grand jury and, if caught lying, locked up.

Manafort was jailed for financial misdeeds and Stone was convicted of obstructing the House investigation into the debunked collusion claim.

“You cannot be pardoned for future crimes and each of those people, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, has evidence in their head,” Weissman said in an interview Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “They have information that a grand jury could seek, they can all be given grand jury subpoenas, required to testify in the grand jury.”

He said that if they then lie before a grand jury, “which is a new crime, and that happens after 20 January, there is no President Trump at that point to give them a get out of jail free card.”

If Biden becomes president, should Trump and his associates be jailed? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (47 Votes)

“And so all of this effort by the president to shield his friends and allies and potential conspirators will be for nought.”

He said they “can be in that trick box of being put before the grand jury where they either have to tell the truth or they risk being prosecuted for a new crime of perjury and obstruction of justice.”

Weissman claimed Trump was “carrying out the final act of an obstruction of justice.”

“So to your point about can the president currently be prosecuted for obstruction of justice. I think the answer is yes. There is substantial evidence of that. And what he did yesterday is going to be proof of that obstruction because it’s really the final act that fulfills the promise of the dangled pardons.”

Easy enough to beat Trump at his game: put Stone and Manafort in the grand jury after 1/20/21 to get at what they have hidden from the government about Trump- and if they then lie, they can be prosecuted for perjury and obstruction. — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) December 24, 2020

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

